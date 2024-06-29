Amarnath Yatra: First batch pilgrims continue their journey to Amarnath cave | Watch video

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Pilgrims from the first batch left Baltal base camp on Saturday to continue their journey to Amarnath cave. With the beginning of Amarnath Yatra 2024 on Friday, pilgrims have begun their journey to the cave in Jammu and Kashmir.
#WATCH | J&K: A large number of pilgrims en route from Baltal to Holy Amarnath cave. pic.twitter.com/u9hdwn7c95— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2024
The Amarnath Yatra 2024 began amid thunderous chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bum Bum Bhole” after Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar on Friday.