Amarnath Yatra: First batch pilgrims continue their journey to Amarnath cave | Watch video

Amarnath Yatra: Continuing their journey to Amarnath cave, the pilgrims from the first batch of Amarnath Yatra 2024 were spotted crossing Baltal

Livemint
First Published07:11 AM IST
Kashmir, India - June 28, 2024: A group of Amarnath pilgrims arrived at Baltal base camp on June 28, 2024. The first phase of the annual Amarnath yatra begins tomorrow.
Kashmir, India - June 28, 2024: A group of Amarnath pilgrims arrived at Baltal base camp on June 28, 2024. The first phase of the annual Amarnath yatra begins tomorrow.(Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)

Amarnath Yatra 2024: Pilgrims from the first batch left Baltal base camp on Saturday to continue their journey to Amarnath cave. With the beginning of Amarnath Yatra 2024 on Friday, pilgrims have begun their journey to the cave in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Amarnath Yatra 2024 began amid thunderous chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Bum Bum Bhole” after Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of 4,603 Amarnath Yatra pilgrims from the Yatri Niwas base camp in Bhagwati Nagar on Friday.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeNewsIndiaAmarnath Yatra: First batch pilgrims continue their journey to Amarnath cave | Watch video

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    72,676.000.00
    Chennai
    73,033.000.00
    Delhi
    73,533.000.00
    Kolkata
    72,676.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue