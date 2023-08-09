The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NHW) has been temporarily blocked owing to a landslide occurrence at T2 Marog Ramban. As reported by ANI citing Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police, “Jammu-Srinagar NHW is blocked due landslide at T2 Marog Ramban. People are advised not to travel on NH-44 without confirmation from Traffic Control Unit (TCUs)." Jammu and Kashmir traffic police have further informed, “Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to Srinagar also suspended due to a landslide on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway."

Earlier on Tuesday, travelling via the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, the pilgrims embarked from the Pantha Chowk base camp on their journey towards the Amarnath Cave. On Monday morning, a previous group of pilgrims had departed from the Pantha Chowk base camp in Srinagar, commencing their onward pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave shrine.

Earlier on Sunday, the Amarnath Yatra was brought to a stop at the Chandrakote base camp in Ramban as a result of the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Recently, the security arrangements for both the Independence Day celebrations and the Budda Amarnath Yatra were reviewed by the Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, ANI reported.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.

The ADGP for Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner received a briefing on security and pertinent matters from SSP Poonch Vinay Kumar and DC Poonch Yaseen Mohd Choudhary. Subsequently, the ADGP Jammu and the Divisional Commissioner organized a gathering with members of the civil society in Poonch.

