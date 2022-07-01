The vehicles were pressed into service in the last few months after intelligence reports suggested a high threat to the annual pilgrimage that would culminate on 11 August
Amid latest threat inputs during the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, security forces have deployed 200 high-powered bulletproof vehicles in sensitive locations along with security forces, reported news agency ANI.
The vehicles were pressed into service in the last few months after intelligence reports suggested a high threat to the annual pilgrimage that would culminate on 11 August.
Security has also been tightened in Jammu and Kashmir with special emphasis on the use of over 130 sniffer dogs on the vehicle routes heading towards the Amarnath shrine.
Further, over 200 drones are being used on twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal to keep a tab on each and every activity.
According to an officer in the CRPF, an "integrated" effort is being put across all forces concerned including Army, CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Jammu and Kashmir administration and Amarnathji Shrine Board members.
Features of the vehicles
In addition to being equipped with a high-powered automatic mapping facility, and the ability to move easily on planes, forests, water as well as places on heights, the key specialization of the bulletproof vehicles is to detect Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).
Officials were quoted as saying that many of the 200 vehicles have Deep Penetrating Radar (DPR) to detect IEDs on routes connecting Srinagar and Jammu to Amarnath.
"If under attack, these vehicles cannot be damaged from the explosion of IED weighing nearly 25 kg," claimed the officials.
Threat from Pakistan
The National Investigation Agency informed the Central government last week that Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations are trying to target minorities, security personnel and religious pilgrimages, including Amaranthji Yatra, Vaishno Devi Yatra and other similar religious activities.
The major threat is suspected from cadres of offshoots of proscribed terrorist organisations such as "The Resistance Front (TRF), People Anti-Fascist Forces (PAFF)".
The investigation has unearthed a deep-rooted conspiracy of Pakistan-based proscribed terrorist organisations joining hands in form of a united group and shifting their modus operandi by floating pseudo offshoot outfits portrayed as indigenous resistance groups, in whose name terrorist acts are being committed with an intention to claim deniability at the international level.
As per another official, there is an intelligence report regarding the use of sticky bombs of a minimum of half kg and attack of grenades.
The official said that the terrorists are learnt to have started gathering at launching pads along the border on the Pakistan side and they are suspected to enter through riverine areas, and tunnels during the Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage.
The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.
The J&K government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in 2020 and 2021 after a discussion with Amarnathji Shrine Board members.
The J&K government had cancelled the annual Amarnath pilgrimage due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in 2020 and 2021 after a discussion with Amarnathji Shrine Board members.