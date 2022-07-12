Amarnath yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims on way to the cave shrine

Amarnath yatra: Over 7,000 pilgrims on way to the cave shrine2 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys. Of the 7,107 pilgrims, 5,158 are going to Pahalgam while 1949 are going to Baltal
A day after the Amarnath Yatra resumed following a two-day suspension due to cloudburst and flash flood near the cave shrine that killed 16 people and injured 37, another batch of 7,107 pilgrims moved from Jammu base camp towards the Valley on Tuesday.
Pilgrims left Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu in two escorted convoys. Of the 7,107 pilgrims, 5,158 are going to Pahalgam while 1949 are going to Baltal.
According to the officials, while the Yatra was resumed on Monday from Pahalgam base camp, it was not resumed from Baltal base camp because the 14 km long north Kashmir trek is damaged at three places.
However, helicopter services for the pilgrims continued from both the base camps to the cave shrine, informed officials.
Four days ago, a cloudburst triggered flash floods near the cave shrine of Amarnath in which 16 people were killed and at least three dozen are still missing.
An additional 34 injured pilgrims were evacuated by IAF Mi-17 V5 and Cheetal helicopters on Sunday. IAF helicopters also airlifted 20 NDRF personnel along with six canines to search for missing persons stuck under debris.
The Indian Army on Sunday inducted radars to trace survivors under the debris which was laid after a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath on Friday.
Four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed for rescue and relief efforts at the Amarnath shrine on Saturday.
The Cheetal helicopters flew 45 sorties, carrying five NDRF and Army personnel and 3.5 tonnes of relief material while evacuating 45 survivors from the holy cave.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday visited Chandanwari and reviewed the arrangements, medical facilities and preparations regarding the Yatra. He also paid an inspection visit to the DRDO hospital.
Notably, over 1,20,000 pilgrims have so far had Darshan inside the holy cave shrine. The 43-day long Amarnath Yatra 2022 started on June 30 and will end on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.
