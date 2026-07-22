Amarnath Yatra: Policeman killed in terror attack in J&K’s Anantnag, Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit claims responsibility

A police head constable was killed after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Wednesday, prompting security forces to launch a massive search operation, officials said.
The attack took place at around 12:30 pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag.
According to officials, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was deployed for security duties related to the annual Amarnath Yatra, sustained critical injuries in the firing. He was immediately taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag for treatment.
Doctors, however, declared Hussain dead on arrival, officials confirmed.
Following the attack, security personnel swiftly sealed off the surrounding area and launched a combing operation to trace and apprehend the terrorists involved.
The Resistance Front (TRF), considered a proxy outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on social media. Authorities are investigating the incident while security operations in the area continue.
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