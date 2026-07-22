Subscribe

Amarnath Yatra: Policeman killed in terror attack in J&K’s Anantnag, Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit claims responsibility

According to officials, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was deployed for security duties related to the annual Amarnath Yatra, sustained critical injuries in the firing

Livemint
Published22 Jul 2026, 04:26 PM IST
Advertisement
Security personnel conduct a search operation following a terrorist attack in which a police head constable was killed, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday.
Security personnel conduct a search operation following a terrorist attack in which a police head constable was killed, in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, Wednesday.(PTI)
AI Quick Read

A police head constable was killed after terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag town on Wednesday, prompting security forces to launch a massive search operation, officials said.

The attack took place at around 12:30 pm near Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

Advertisement

According to officials, Head Constable Ashiq Hussain, who was deployed for security duties related to the annual Amarnath Yatra, sustained critical injuries in the firing. He was immediately taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Anantnag for treatment.

Doctors, however, declared Hussain dead on arrival, officials confirmed.

Following the attack, security personnel swiftly sealed off the surrounding area and launched a combing operation to trace and apprehend the terrorists involved.

The Resistance Front (TRF), considered a proxy outfit of the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack through a post on social media. Authorities are investigating the incident while security operations in the area continue.

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates for Sonam Wangchuk’s health, the Centre’s response, police action and the protesters’ next move.
HomeNewsIndiaAmarnath Yatra: Policeman killed in terror attack in J&K’s Anantnag, Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit claims responsibility
Advertisement
Read Next Story