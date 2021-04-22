Amarnath Yatra: Registrations temporarily suspended amid COVID surge

In the wake of massive coronavirus surge across the country, the registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been temporarily suspended on Thursday, officials informed.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

However on Thursday, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on Twitter, "In view of the evolving COVID situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended.

It further said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves. Registration for the annual pilgrimage started from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), confirmed the development and said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves.









