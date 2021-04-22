Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amarnath Yatra: Registrations temporarily suspended amid COVID surge

Amarnath Yatra: Registrations temporarily suspended amid COVID surge

Premium
Hindu pilgrims arrive to worship at the holy cave of Lord Shiva in Amarnath, southeast of Srinagar.
1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improve
  • The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22

In the wake of massive coronavirus surge across the country, the registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been temporarily suspended on Thursday, officials informed.

In the wake of massive coronavirus surge across the country, the registration for the upcoming annual pilgrimage to Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas has been temporarily suspended on Thursday, officials informed.

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The 56-day yatra to the 3,880-metre-high shrine was scheduled to start from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal on June 28 and culminate on August 22.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

However on Thursday, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) announced on Twitter, "In view of the evolving COVID situation in the country and the need to take all necessary precautionary measures, registration for Shri Amarnath ji Yatra is being temporarily suspended.

It further said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves. Registration for the annual pilgrimage started from April 1 for both the routes through 446 designated bank branches.

Nitishwar Kumar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), confirmed the development and said that the situation is being constantly monitored and the registration would be reopened once the situation improves.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.