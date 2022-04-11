SRINAGAR : The registration for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 commences today, 11 April. Interested people can register for the pilgrimage through the official website or through the mobile app of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Interested people can register for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 on the official website www.shriamarnathjishrine.com.

The 43-day Amarnath Yatra 2022 will commence on 30 June and conclude on 11 August.

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Amarnath temple is located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas.

On 27 March, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, has said, "The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all Covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra."

The Shrine is managed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which was constituted by an Act of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman.

Here are the steps to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2022

Step 1- Go to the official website of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

Step 2- Now, go to the What's New section and then click on the "Click here to register online" option.

Step 3- It will be guided to a new page.

Step 4- Click on a direct link to the registration for Amarnath Yatra 2022.

Step 5- Register your entry for the Amarnath Yatra 2022.

