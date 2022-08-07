According to an official, “the Amarnath yatra remained suspended from Jammu due to the non-availability of adequate number of pilgrims.... We might send one more batch before the culmination of the yatra, depending on the availability of pilgrims." Additionally, the officials have informed that the Bhagwati Nagar base camp is wearing a deserted look for the last few days, prompting the community kitchen operators to wind up their services.

