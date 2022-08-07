The Amarnath yatra remained suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the second day on Sunday owing to a massive decline in arrival of devotees, as per report
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In the wake of sharp decline in the arrival of pilgrims, the Amarnath yatra remained suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the second day on Sunday, officials said. The officials additionally noted that a fresh batch of 378 pilgrims, however, left the base camp to pay obeisance at the shrine of Buddha Amarnath in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency PTI report.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In the wake of sharp decline in the arrival of pilgrims, the Amarnath yatra remained suspended from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp for the second day on Sunday, officials said. The officials additionally noted that a fresh batch of 378 pilgrims, however, left the base camp to pay obeisance at the shrine of Buddha Amarnath in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to news agency PTI report.
Notably, the 43-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine commenced on June 30 from the twin routes, one of them is the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the second one is the 14-km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal. It is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of "Shravan Purnima" coinciding with "Raksha Bandhan," the report said.
Notably, the 43-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine commenced on June 30 from the twin routes, one of them is the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag and the second one is the 14-km shorter Baltal route in Ganderbal. It is scheduled to end on August 11 on the occasion of "Shravan Purnima" coinciding with "Raksha Bandhan," the report said.
According to an official, “the Amarnath yatra remained suspended from Jammu due to the non-availability of adequate number of pilgrims.... We might send one more batch before the culmination of the yatra, depending on the availability of pilgrims." Additionally, the officials have informed that the Bhagwati Nagar base camp is wearing a deserted look for the last few days, prompting the community kitchen operators to wind up their services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to an official, “the Amarnath yatra remained suspended from Jammu due to the non-availability of adequate number of pilgrims.... We might send one more batch before the culmination of the yatra, depending on the availability of pilgrims." Additionally, the officials have informed that the Bhagwati Nagar base camp is wearing a deserted look for the last few days, prompting the community kitchen operators to wind up their services.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had appealed to the pilgrims to visit the cave shrine before August 5 in view of a forecast of inclement weather and more rains after that. Nearly three lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine, housing a naturally formed ice-shivling, this year, the report said. In addition, the 11-day Buddha Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 8 with the departure of the "Chari Mubarak" from Shri Dashnami Akhara in Poonch.
Meanwhile, earlier this week, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had appealed to the pilgrims to visit the cave shrine before August 5 in view of a forecast of inclement weather and more rains after that. Nearly three lakh pilgrims visited the cave shrine, housing a naturally formed ice-shivling, this year, the report said. In addition, the 11-day Buddha Amarnath pilgrimage is scheduled to conclude on August 8 with the departure of the "Chari Mubarak" from Shri Dashnami Akhara in Poonch.
It is important to note that there were 90 women and two children in the fresh batch of pilgrims that left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Sunday morning, the officials said according to news agency PTI report. They said the pilgrimage is progressing smoothly and thousands of devotees have so far visited the shrine since the commencement of the yatra on July 29, the report added.
It is important to note that there were 90 women and two children in the fresh batch of pilgrims that left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp on Sunday morning, the officials said according to news agency PTI report. They said the pilgrimage is progressing smoothly and thousands of devotees have so far visited the shrine since the commencement of the yatra on July 29, the report added.