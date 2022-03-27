Amarnath Yatra set to resume from 30 June; to last 43 days. Details here

SRINAGAR : The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday informed that the Amarnath Yatra is set to resume from 30 June this year. The notice also mentioned that the yatra will be conducted following all Covid protocol and will last 43 days thereby culminating on Raskha Bandhan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

SRINAGAR : The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday informed that the Amarnath Yatra is set to resume from 30 June this year. The notice also mentioned that the yatra will be conducted following all Covid protocol and will last 43 days thereby culminating on Raskha Bandhan.

The Amarnath temple is located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The Amarnath temple is located at a height of 3,880 metres in south Kashmir Himalayas.

The decision to schedule the 43-day pilgrimage was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The decision to schedule the 43-day pilgrimage was taken at a meeting of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a tweet today by the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, it read, "Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all Covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra."

In a tweet today by the office of the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, it read, "Today chaired Board meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board. The 43-day holy pilgrimage will commence on 30th June with all Covid protocols in place and culminate, as per the tradition, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. We had in-depth discussion on various issues also on upcoming Yatra."

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The Amarnath yatra was cancelled midway in 2019 ahead of abrogation of Article 370 in August that year, while only a symbolic yatra was observed the past two years due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Shrine is managed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which was constituted by an Act of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Shrine is managed by Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), which was constituted by an Act of the Jammu and Kashmir State Legislature in 2000 with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir as its ex-officio Chairman. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}