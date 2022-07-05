Days after the annual pilgrimage commenced after a gap of two years owing to the COVID pandemic, officials on Tuesday said the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to bad weather.

According to officials, the pilgrims will not be allowed to move towards the cave shrine housing the naturally formed ice-Shivling from the Nunwan base camp in Pahalgam.

Around 3,000 pilgrims were stopped at the Nunwan base camp on the Pahalgam axis on Tuesday morning, officials said. Another batch of around 4,000 pilgrims that left Jammu for the Pahalgam route were stopped at Yatri Niwas in Chanderkote in the Ramban district. Pahalgam is about 90 km from Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir capital.

Around 2,000 pilgrims who left from Jammu for the Baltal route were, however, allowed to proceed.

The pilgrimage had commenced from the two base camps - Nunwan camp in Pahalgam, Anantnag district and Baltal camp in Ganderbal district of Jammju and Kashmir.

The first batch of pilgrims had reached the Pahalgam base camp last week.

The pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to coronavirus before its commencement on June 30. More than 72,000 pilgrims have offered their prayers at the shrine since then.

The yatra is set to end on August 11 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Amarnath Yatra base camp at Baltal to take a stock of facilities.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage is held annually to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva in the upper reaches of the Himalayas.

Meanwhile, the Army on Monday airlifted a critically injured Amarnath pilgrim from Brarimarg helipad on Baltal track in Jammu & Kashmir to the nearest medical facility after his pony lost balance and he fell around 100 feet down towards Sindh river.

The pilgrim was identified as Satyanarayan Toshneyar, 50, of Akola in Maharashtra.

As per a Defence spokesperson, the pilgrim was returning to the base camp after having Darshan along with his daughter and wife on a pony. The pony lost its balance at Brarimarg and the pilgrim fell around 100 feet down towards Sindh river.

He further informed that the Indian Army rescue team along with MRT rushed to the spot and evacuated him to army medical aid post in Brarimarg Army Camp. The individual had sustained severe head injury and fractures in chest. We immediately evacuated him to Brarimarg helipad from where he was airlifted to the medical facility, he added.