Amarnath Yatra suspended due to bad weather2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 12:22 PM IST
The pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic before its commencement on June 30
The pilgrimage remained suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic before its commencement on June 30
Listen to this article
Days after the annual pilgrimage commenced after a gap of two years owing to the COVID pandemic, officials on Tuesday said the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended due to bad weather.