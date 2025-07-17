Amarnath Yatra suspended from Jammu on 17 July due to heavy rainfall; pilgrims escorted from base camps

Amarnath Yatra News: The Amarnath Yatra has been suspended on Thursday due to heavy rainfall in the Kashmir valley over the last 36 hours, officials said on the day. The weather department has issued a warning of more heavy rains in parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended today after a woman pilgrim died on Wednesday due to a landslide along the Baltal route of the yatra in Ganderbal district. Three ithers were injured in the incident.

"Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for 17.07.2025 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. Continuous heavy rains over the last two days have necessitated restoration work to be carried out on tracks along both routes," Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bhiduri said.

Yatris who were staying in the Panjtami camp on Tuesday are being escorted down to Baltal with assistance.

Also Read | Amarnath Yatra 2025: 36 pilgrims injured after five buses ram into each other

Also Read | ONGC sets up Yatri Niwas for Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir

"However, yatris who stayed at Panjtami camp last night are being allowed to proceed down to Baltal with adequate deployment of BRO and Mountain Rescue Teams," Bhiduri said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has made heavy deployment of men and machinery on the tracks to complete the work so that the Amarnath yatra can be resumed from both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps, he added.

When will Amarnath Yatra resume? "In all likelihood, the yatra shall resume tomorrow (Friday), depending on the weather conditions during the course of the day," he said.

A two-day weather advisory has warned of heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir, including on the yatra routes in Kashmir, an official was quoted as saying by PTI.

This is the first time the yatra has been suspended from Jammu this year.

So far, 2.47 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the 3,880-metre-high shrine since the yatra began on July 3.

A total of 1,01,553 pilgrims have departed from the Jammu base camp for the valley since July 2, when Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch.

More than 4 lakh people have registered online for the Amarnath Yatra so far.

Last year, more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine, which houses a naturally formed ice lingam.