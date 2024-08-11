Hello User
Next Story
Amarnath Yatra suspended on Baltal route on Monday after heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir

PTI

  • Heavy rains lashed both Pahalgam and Baltal routes of the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.

Pilgrims en-route to the cave shrine during the Amarnath Yatra. (File photo)

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on the Baltal route following heavy rains on Sunday, officials said.

With this, the yatra stands suspended on both routes. The Pahalgam route was closed for maintenance work on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri said heavy rains lashed both Pahalgam and Baltal routes of the Amarnath Yatra on Sunday.

"Due to the heavy rains, urgent repair and maintenance work is required to be undertaken on the Baltal axis of the Amarnath Yatra. In the interest of the safety of the yatris, no yatra will be allowed tomorrow from the Baltal route also," he said.

Further updates will be issued in the due course of time, he added.

More than 5.10 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance to Lord Shiva at the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine so far this year.

The Amarnath Yatra commenced on June 29 and will conclude on August 19.

