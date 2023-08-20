The Amarnath yatra shrine pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas will be temporarily suspended from 23 August in view of reduced pilgrim flow and track restoration works, an official spokesman as reported by news agency PTI.

The spokesman also added that the Chari Mubarak which is the holy mace of Lord Shiva shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of the yatra on 31 August.

Till now, over 4.4 lakh pilgrims have so far worshiped the shrine since the commencement of the 62-day yatra from the twin tracks. The traditional 48-km Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and shorter 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district on 1 July.

While quoting Shrine Board authorities, the spokesman told PTI, "Due to considerable reduction in the flow of pilgrims and the urgent repairs and maintenance of the yatra tracks at vulnerable stretches being undertaken by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), movement of pilgrims on both the tracks leading to the holy cave is not advisable".

“Hence, the yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both routes with effect from August 23. Chari Mubarak shall proceed via the traditional Pahalgam route marking the culmination of yatra on August 31," the spokesman said as quoted by PTI.

The pilgrim movement started to decline from 23 July with the melting of the naturally formed ice Shiv Lingam at the shrine. A fresh batch of 362 pilgrims, meanwhile, left in a convoy of 11 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp here on Sunday to join the yatra.

Earlier on 18 August, 50-year-old pilgrim died late night while returning from the holy Amarnath Cave as he slipped near Kalimata and fell 300 feet down, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said as reported by ANI. “One Yatri namely Vijay Kumar Shah, the resident of village Tumba, District Rohtas Bihar, accompanied by another yatri Mamta Kumari while returning from Holy Cave slipped near Kalimata and fell 300 feet down. The yatri was rescued jointly by Mountain Rescue Team and Indian Army, but later on, died," the J-K Police said.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)