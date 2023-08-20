J&K: Amarnath yatra to be temporarily suspended from 23 August. Here's why1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 01:19 PM IST
Amarnath yatra pilgrimage to be temporarily suspended from 23 August due to reduced pilgrim flow and track restoration works.
The Amarnath yatra shrine pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas will be temporarily suspended from 23 August in view of reduced pilgrim flow and track restoration works, an official spokesman as reported by news agency PTI.
