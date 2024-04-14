Amarnath Yatra to begin from June 29. Check details here
Amarnath Yatra will begin on June 29, 2024, and will conclude on August 19, 2024. Pilgrims who are willing to do booking of Amarnath Yatra can register themselve after April 15. Lakhs of devotees join Amarnath Yatra every year to worship Lord Shiva in the form of ‘Baba Barfani’
The annual Amarnathji Yatra to worship ‘Baba Barfani’ will begin on June 29 and will conclude on August 19, 2024. Pilgrims who are willing to join the Yatra can make their advance booking from April 15, according to Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board.
