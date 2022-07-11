Amarnath Yatra to resume today after cloudburst incident

After a gap of three days, Amarnath Yatra, which was partially suspended after a cloudburst incident, will resume on Monday, July 11. The Amarnath yatra will resume from the Nunwan Pahalgam side, informed the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board. According to the officials, pilgrims who have been waiting at the Baltal Base camp for the yatra to recommence will resume their pilgrimage today.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}