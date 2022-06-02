Home / News / India / Amarnath Yatra: Udhampur Dy Commissioner asks departments to prepare action plan
Amarnath Yatra: Udhampur Dy Commissioner asks departments to prepare action plan
1 min read.05:29 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from IANS )
The Power development department was directed to provide an uninterrupted power supply and Public Health Engineering department authorities were instructed to arrange water tankers round the clock for the travellers
Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur Krittika Jyotsna on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers to discuss the arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra which is scheduled to begin on 30 June.
The Deputy Commissioner of Udhampur directed the departments to work in coordination for finalizing the necessary arrangements well before the commencement of the yatra.
The meeting was attended by officials of different departments and representatives of religious organizations in the conference hall of DC Office Complex. During the meeting the arrangements from village Tikri to Chenani were reviewed, the official release from the Jammu and Kashmir government stated.
In the meeting issues relating to security, safe drinking water, power supply, first-aid, sanitation, identification of locations for the stay of yatris, provision of temporary toilets, lodging and langar facilities, traffic and security arrangements, checking of rates were discussed and the related departments were asked to formulate action plans regarding the same.
The Power development department was directed to provide an uninterrupted power supply and Public Health Engineering department authorities were instructed to arrange water tankers round the clock for the travellers.
In addition to this, the Assistant Regional Transport Officer of Udhampur was asked to provide the contingency vehicles in case of any emergency. Stressing on ensuring sanitation and cleanliness at the langer sites, Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to install dustbins and provide vehicles for the disposal of the garbage from langar sites as well as transit camps.
The officials were directed to provide round the clock health care services to meet any medical emergency and keep a record of all medicines available and required during the yatra period.