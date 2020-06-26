Amartya Sen, Noam Chomsky applaud Kerala's Covid-19 battle

Ernakulam: Kerala's Covid-19 mitigation efforts were lauded by Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and political philosopher Noam Chomsky, in a state-hosted discussion on the post-coronavirus world, which was aired on Friday.

The discussion series, ''Kerala Dialogue'', is an effort to reach out to intellectuals and experts to ideate on new concepts and development models, claimed the government. The panelists included World Health Organisation chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan and journalist and editor N. Ram.

Sen said the main reason why Kerala has done a good job is because of the giant strides the state has made in the public education and the health sector. He said that the state has over the years proved many people wrong, who predicted the state's public welfare-oriented development would end up as a failed experiment. It has currently the some of the highest human development indices currently in the country.

"Kerala can take pride in the way they have handled the covid pandemic. But one doubts if the way the lockdown was imposed in the country was right. There was no discussion either with the political parties or with the public," Sen said.

Chomsky, the linguistics professor and a vital and popular left-oreintied political philosopher, said that very few places handled the pandemic like Kerala did.

"Vietnam was one country and they managed to fight the pandemic without registering a single death and it should be remembered that they share 1,400 kms of border with China. South Korea also handled it well so did countries like New Zealand and Taiwan, but the US failed to handle it and the death toll is one lakh and is rising," said Chomsky.

With inputs from IANS

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated