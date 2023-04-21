Visva-Bharati University tells Amartya Sen to vacate 13 decimals of land by May 62 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 01:27 PM IST
- Visva-Bharati University had maintained that Amartya Sen's reply to the earlier showcase was fallacious and factually incorrect and Visva Bharati was the rightful owner of all these lands
New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): Visva Bharati University on Thursday issued an eviction order asking the Nobel laureate Amartya Sen to vacate the 13 decimals of land which he has been allegedly occupying in an unauthorised manner by May 6 or within 15 days of the publication of the last order on April 19.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×