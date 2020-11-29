Amazed by PM Modi's knowledge of vaccines, says SII's Adar Poonawalla

Pune: Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) , its Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla said that he was amazed by the Prime Minister's knowledge about vaccines and vaccine production.

SII is conducting the phase 3 trials of AztraZennca and Oxford University's Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covishield.

Poonawalla said there were detailed discussions during the Prime Minister's visit.

"We have built the largest pandemic-level facility in Pune and a new campus in Mandri. It was also shown to the Prime Minister with a tour around the facility and a lot of detailed discussions... Prime Minister is knowledgeable about vaccines and vaccine production... We were amazed. We discussed in brief the pros and cons of different vaccines that are out there," said the pharma giant chief.

PM Modi visited Serum Institute of India on Saturday and interacted with the team at the Institute. He also tweeted about his visit to the Serum Institute of India facility.

"Had a good interaction with the team at Serum Institute of India. They shared details about their progress so far on how they plan to further ramp up vaccine manufacturing. Also took a look at their manufacturing facility," the Prime Minister said.

Thank you @narendramodi for visiting @SerumInstIndia. We share your vision and continue to work towards ensuring a safe and secure India. https://t.co/FKykmenSd1 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) November 28, 2020





Poonawalla said they are in the process of applying for emergency-use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the next two weeks. "Implementation can only happen after the emergency-use licence is obtained. The licence will be granted based on the data submitted by us. We are in the process of submitting the data to the Drug Controller of India," he said.

Sri @narendramodi Ji, it was a great honour for you to have spared the time, to visit us here at @SerumInstIndia to discuss in detail, the complex challenges yet to come and review the vaccine production status. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/p3IEqnN1x4 — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) November 28, 2020

Poonawalla said they are in the process of applying for emergency-use authorisation of the COVID-19 vaccine candidate in the next two weeks. "Implementation can only happen after the emergency-use licence is obtained. The licence will be granted based on the data submitted by us. We are in the process of submitting the data to the Drug Controller of India," he said.

Earlier in a tweet, Adar Poonawalla said; "Sri @narendramodi Ji, it was a great honour for you to have spared the time, to visit us here at @SerumInstIndia to discuss in detail, the complex challenges yet to come and review the vaccine production status. @PMOIndia"





