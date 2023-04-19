‘Amazing artists capturing Indian life powerfully,’ Tim Cook on his visit to Delhi's Lodhi Art District2 min read . 03:36 PM IST
- Cook also visited the Indian School of Design & Innovation and spent some quality time with the students there.
Apple CEO Tim Cook, who is in India currently for the opening of flagship Apple stores, reached Delhi on Wednesday and it seems he is having a gala time.
Earlier in the day, Cook visited Lodhi Art District and mesmerised by the wall art there, he said ‘so many amazing artists for capturing Indian life so powerfully.’ He also thanked one of the artists for showing him how murals design are made on iPad.
Cook also visited the Indian School of Design & Innovation and spent some quality time with the students there.
He said in tweet, the Indian School of Design & Innovation is helping the next generation of creatives unlock their full potential. Thanks for sharing how you create those amazing designs using iPad!
On Tuesday, Apple opened its first flagship store in Mumbai, India, marking the company's growing interest in expanding in the country. The move also demonstrates Apple's commitment to investing in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, where iPhone sales have been gradually increasing. The Cupertino-based company has been operating in India for more than two decades, selling its products through authorised retailers and a website launched a few years ago. However, regulatory challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the company's plans to open a flagship store.
The company's CEO Tim Cook posed for photos with a few of the 100 or so Apple fans who had lined up outside the sprawling 20,000-square-foot store in India's financial capital, Mumbai, its design inspired by the iconic black-and-yellow cabs unique to the city. A second store will open Thursday in the national capital, New Delhi.
“India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history," Cook said in a statement earlier.
According to data from Counterpoint Research, Apple has captured 65% of India's "premium" smartphone market, where prices range from 30,000 rupees ($360) and up. Although the iPhone's high price point means it is out of reach for many Indians, sales have thrived among the country's upper-middle-class and wealthy individuals with disposable incomes.
(With inputs from agencies)
