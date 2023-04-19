On Tuesday, Apple opened its first flagship store in Mumbai, India, marking the company's growing interest in expanding in the country. The move also demonstrates Apple's commitment to investing in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market, where iPhone sales have been gradually increasing. The Cupertino-based company has been operating in India for more than two decades, selling its products through authorised retailers and a website launched a few years ago. However, regulatory challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the company's plans to open a flagship store.