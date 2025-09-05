'Amazingly inspirational story': Anupam Kher after meeting ‘self-made billionaire’ Gautam Adani

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on Friday said his meeting with Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani was "inspirational" as they talked about success, early life struggles, and India.

Sharing a photo with Gautam Adani on social media, the actor expressed his happiness of meeting the Adani Group chairman.

He also thanked Adani for his hospitality and “delicious” breakfast.

In a post on social media platform X, Anupam Kher said: “It was an absolute pleasure to meet the legendary and self made Indian billionaire and philanthropist Mr. #GautamAdani. Had a long conversation with him about his early life struggles, his success, meditation and our beloved Bharat! Coming from a small village in Gujarat. Started working at the age of 17 to building his empire is an amazingly inspirational story! Thank you Mr. Adani for your hospitality, appreciation and delicious breakfast! Jai Ho! @gautam_adani”

Earlier on Friday on the occasion of Teachers' Day, Anupam Kher recalled the teachings of the teachers from his school, college, and drama school, which helped him to become a good artist and successful in life.

He wished 'Happy Teachers' Day' to everyone while citing the importance of teachers in shaping a student's life, reported ANI.

"I wish you all a very happy Teacher's Day. Whatever I am today is because of the teachers of my school, college, drama school, and life. Parents, grandparents, I salute them because I have learnt a lot from them. Teachers don't just teach you about education, they teach you about life," the actor said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the late Ebrahim Alkazi, former director of the National School of Drama, for his teachings, which helped him develop his acting skills.

He said: "National School of Drama's director, the great Indian actor, Ebrahim Alkazi Sir, taught me that the bigger your mind is, the bigger your world will be, and the deeper your heart is, the deeper humanity will settle, and this is true."

Kher's latest work includes The Bengal Files, which was released in theatres on Friday.

The movie has been directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. It stars Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumar and Anupam Kher in the lead roles.

Kher is playing the role of Mahatma Gandhi in the film.