Amazon approaches Singapore arbitration centre over Future-Reliance deal

“Since Future Group has not yet responded to the legal notice, as a logical progression of the mutually agreed contract, the case has been moved to SIAC. Amazon's main aim is to ensure enforcement of the contractual obligations, which indirectly will affect the RIL-Future deal since the SIAC may now loop in Indian regulators, which would have to approve the deal. If Future Group does not comply with the contract, SIAC may impose a heavy penalty on Future Group, but that is not Amazon's primary objective," the person above added, requesting anonymity.