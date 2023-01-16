The ongoing round of job cuts that will make more than 18000 employees jobless by the e-commerce giant Amazon has left many of its retained employees demotivated to work in the company.

A recent post by on the anonymous community app for Indian professionals, Grapevine, has been doing rounds on the internet. The post was made by an employee with a user name ‘Batman1’.

The post clearly explained the situation of the Amazon employee who are either being fired by the organisation or are seeing their colleagues breaking down after getting the news of firing. In his post he said 75 per cent of his team had been let go. Instead of being relaxed by the fact that he is retained by the company, employee with pseudo name ‘Batman’ expresses that he has left no motivation to work in the company anymore.

“75% of my team is gone. Although I’m in the remaining 25% I don’t feel motivated to work anymore," the Amazon employee wrote in his Grapevine post. “They are firing people in cabins. People are crying in the office."

Atmosphere at Amazon India as layoffs take place:



“You can hear people breaking down and crying in the office



"75% of my team is gone, I'm still employeed but don't feel like working anymore



Further, he mentioned how he was dealing with the situation of his workplace by boozing at night. At the end of the post, he said "It was pip-azon before, now it is something else".

The giant e-commerce firm is planning to remove around 18,000 employees under its recent mass layoff practice. Company CEO Andy Jassy in his latest blog, shared on 4 January, informed that more than 18,000 employees will be impacted world wide from the mass layoffs. In the practice more than 1,000 Indian employees will be laid off.

"We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," Jassy had wrote.

The impacted employees will be provided with necessary support like severance pay,health benefits, and other support. "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support,"Jassy continued.

According to report, the NIIT and IIT graduates who have less than one year of experience are the most vulnerable to be laid off by the company. The decision to eliminate 18,000 jobs in the company will impact around 1,000 employees in India. "The decision to eliminate 18,000 job roles across the globe will impact about 1,000 employees in India," reported PTI quoting sources.