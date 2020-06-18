NEW DELHI : Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its 'Amazon Flex' delivery programme to more than 35 cities in the country.

The global delivery programme, which was launched in June last year in India, creates part-time work opportunities where individuals can earn by delivering packages to Amazon customers. They can create their own schedule and earn ₹120 to 140 per hour.

"The expansion of the programme from three cities in June 2019 to 35 cities in June 2020 has created tens of thousands of part-time opportunities for individuals in metros and non-metro cities such as Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior and Nashik among others," a statement said.

The company, however, did not specify the number of individuals engaged with the programme.

Amazon India Director (Last-Mile Transportation) Prakash Rochlani said over the last one year, the company has received an overwhelming response for its Amazon Flex programme from thousands of individuals.

"Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Their safety remains our top priority, and we are taking the right precautions, and have implemented a series of preventative health measures," he added.

The company said it has leveraged technology to completely shift the onboarding process to a virtual experience, has introduced digitised training for Flex partners and has implemented no-touch check-in for delivery associates in the buildings.

