DCGI issues notice to Amazon, Flipkart over sale of drugs online without licence

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has issued show-cause notices to e-commerce giants Amazon, Flipkart Health plus and 20 other online sellers for sale of drugs online without a licence.

The notice to the online medicine sellers violating norms says: "In spite of the same, you are found to be engaged in such activities without a licence."

"...You are hereby asked to show cause within 2 days from the date of issue of this notice, why action shall not be taken against you for sale, or stock, or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of drugs in contravention of the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 and rules made thereunder," the notice read.

Dated 8 February, the notice by DCGI's VG Somani cited an order of the Delhi High Court dated 12 December, 2018. The notice restrains online sales of medicines without a licence.

The DCGI has also forwarded the order to all state and Union Territories earlier in May and November 2019 and again on 3 February for required action and compliance.

Further, the notice says the sale or stock or exhibit or offer for sale or distribution of any drug requires a licence from the concerned state licensing authority and conditions of a licence are required to be complied with by the licence holders.

In case of no reply, it will be presumed that the firm will not say anything in the matter and required action will be initiated against them without any further notice, the DCGI added.

What Flipkart Health Plus said

Flipkart Health Plus said that it is a digital healthcare marketplace platform that enables easy and convenient access to genuine and affordable medicines and healthcare products, from independent sellers, for millions of customers across India, news agency PTI reported.

"We have received the notice from CDSCO (Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation) and are responding to it appropriately. As an organisation, we remain committed to complying with the laws of the land and towards continuous improvements of our processes/checks and controls on our marketplace platform to build trust and enhance customer experience," Flipkart Health plus stated.

Meanwhile, CAIT or Confederation of All India Traders National President BC Bhartia and Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal asked the government to strictly enforce the law and the judgment of the Delhi HC and make sure that no e-commerce firm is selling medicine violating the Drug and Cosmetic Act.

With agency inputs