Starting from 4 May, the Indian government has increased the lockdown period by another two weeks. However, some relaxations have been made to ease movement in areas that are less or not affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The government has decided to allow e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart to start delivering non-essential items in orange and green zones.

All 733 districts of India have been classified into three different categories namely, red zone, orange zone and green zone. The colour of these zones indicate the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in that particular district. The list for these zones will be revised on a weekly basis. If any of the red zones transition into the orange or green zone, they will be allowed to order non-essential items from e-commerce websites.

For any red zone district to transition to an orange zone, no new coronavirus cases should be registered for a total of 21 days. Any other zone that is not classified as red or green, will also be automatically labeled as orange.

In a statement to Mint an Amazon spokesperson said, “We welcome the Government’s decision to allow ecommerce in Orange and Green Zones … Millions of small and medium businesses and traders will now be able to jump start their businesses and livelihoods across their workforce".

Amazon, during its first quarter results stated that their India business has dealt with maximum impact due to the covid-19 crisis. Last month, e-commerce businesses were in for a rude shock after the Ministry of Home Affairs rolled back the order allowing businesses to sell non-essential items online.

