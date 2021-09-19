Amazon, Flipkart will soon sell Himachal Pradesh's shawls, honey, other products

E-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, and Government e-Marketplace will be able to sell Himachal Pradesh's handmade shawls, sweaters, organic honey, carpets, fruits, and spices on their web portals.

Himachal Pradesh is planning to facilitate 2.80 lakh women belonging to 27,000 self-help groups (SHGs) access to online platforms so they can sell their products in a wider market, state's Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar said.

The minister informed that the uploading of the SHG products on e-commerce platforms is in progress and will be available under the 'Him Ira' brand.

The minister informed about the product which might be available on the e-commerce platforms would be--handmade shawls, sweaters, carpets, organic honey, fruits, dry fruits, spices, pickles, medicinal herbs.

Kanwar said artisans living in remote or snowbound areas will be able to showcase their organic, natural, and handmade products through Amazon and Flipkart-like platforms.

He said the government is working on standardisation procedures and quality tests and paperwork. He said the state government will help the Self Help Groups in branding, packaging, and pricing their products to make the market competitive.

Meanwhile, the government has directed the state's tourism department to display the SHGs products at all hotels to aware tourists of it.

According to the PTI news agency, about 15,000 Self Help Groups are involved in agricultural activities while 12,000 SHGs are in non-farm activities under the ambit of the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Some SHGs sell products at 'Him Ira' shops and weekly markets. Currently, 40 'Him Ira' shops are in operation in various parts of Himachal Pradesh and the state government is planning to set up around 100 'Him Ira' shops in all districts of the state.

A woman member of a Self Help Group earns around ₹200-300 daily and the state government is providing ₹50,000 to every SHG to start livelihood activities.

The Centre has provided interest subvention on loans up to ₹3 lakh to the Self Help Groups. Additionally, the Himachal Pradesh government has also decided to provide additional interest subvention to SHGs, who are interested to take loans up to ₹5 lakh, the minister said.

