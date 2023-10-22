Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos, who used to write product reviews on the e-commerce website from 2000 to 2006, has recently made headlines on the internet over an old review of a Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk bottle in 2006.

The product review has caught the eye of Tesla chief Elon Musk. “I love milk so much that I've been drinking it since the day I was born. I don't think it was Tuscan though," Bezos wrote on the e-commerce website. Trung Phan, an internet user took a screengrab of the product review and shared it on the microblogging site called X (formerly Twitter). “Jeff Bezos has 9 product reviews on Amazon...including this gem on a jug of Tuscan milk," the user wrote in the caption. Elon Musk reacted to the post with a laughing face emoji. The thread has gathered numerous reactions in the comment section since being posted.

One user wrote, “Legend. Oatly would pay him a lot of money to switch over lol." “Did he confirm if it was Tuscan yet?" another user commented.

“I saw Jeff the other day. His Yacht is parked outside Hobart at the minute," the third user said.

The fourth user said, “That product’s review page was legendary, including an incredible version of The Raven."

“I actually kind of respect that he just decided to abandon doing reviews but still left his milk one up. Keep looking forward, never look back," another user added.

“Looks like Jeff Bezos knows his milk! Guess he can add 'dairy connoisseur' to his impressive resume now," one more reacted.

Another user said, “Haha, love it! Even with all his success, it's great to see Jeff Bezos take the time for a bit of review fun. Gotta appreciate the little things."

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!