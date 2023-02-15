Amazon, Google win RBI nod to serve as payment aggregators
Payment aggregators will facilitate payments to merchants by offering their technology platform and won’t be involved in settlement of funds.
NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India has granted “in-principle approval" to 32 entities to function as online payment aggregators, according to a list released by the central bank. Applications of 18 entities are currently under review, while four were returned.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×