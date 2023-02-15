NEW DELHI : The Reserve Bank of India has granted “in-principle approval" to 32 entities to function as online payment aggregators, according to a list released by the central bank. Applications of 18 entities are currently under review, while four were returned.

Those that were granted approval include Billdesk, Amazon, Google, Reliance, Razorpay, Pine Labs, Cashfree, Infibeam, Zomato Payments, Open, and Stripe. Razorpay and Cashfree have been barred from onboarding new merchants until further notice. Among the 18 applications still under process include those of Cred, Instamojo, PhonePe, Zaak Epayment (Mobikwik), and LivQuik.

The applications of Paytm, PayU, Freecharge and Tapits (Fingpay) were returned. They are “permitted to apply within 120 days from the date of return. Thus, can continue business subject to the condition that no new merchants should be onboarded until advised otherwise", according to the RBI.

Payment aggregators will facilitate payments to merchants by offering their technology platform and won’t be involved in settlement of funds. They will charge a fee for their services.

The RBI has also released a list of about 28 entities —registered as ‘new payment aggregators’. Out of this, 19, including Juspay, MSwipe, Resilient Payments (BharatPe), Tata Payments, Zoho Payment, Groww Pay, and Hitachi Payment, have received ‘in-principle authorization’. The remaining applications under process include Nium, SBI Payment, Sodexo, Payglocal and others. The Reserve Bank said that these 28 entities “cannot commence operations until they are granted ‘authorization’ under Section 7 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007".

In addition, 57 existing and new payment aggregators— whose applications were returned or withdrawn—cannot operate.

“All stakeholders are advised to transact with only those existing PAs (payment aggregators) who have been granted in-principle authorization or whose application is currently under process," the RBI added.