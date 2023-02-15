Amazon, Google win RBI nod to serve as payment aggregators

The RBI has also released a list of about 28 entities —registered as ‘new payment aggregators’. Out of this, 19, including Juspay, MSwipe, Resilient Payments (BharatPe), Tata Payments, Zoho Payment, Groww Pay, and Hitachi Payment, have received ‘in-principle authorization’. The remaining applications under process include Nium, SBI Payment, Sodexo, Payglocal and others. The Reserve Bank said that these 28 entities “cannot commence operations until they are granted ‘authorization’ under Section 7 of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007".