E-commerce giant Amazon started its summer sale from May 4, 2023 which ends today. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG among others. In case you are looking for great deals on smartphones, smartwatches, TWS earbuds and electronics like smart TVs , here is a compilation of best deals for you.

Smartphones

iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) is up for grabs at ₹67,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the Apple device can come down to less than ₹49,000 inclusive of all the offers.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available during the sale at ₹56,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the OnePlus handset can come down to less than ₹40,000 inclusive of all the offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This smartphone (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹30,499 during the Amazon summer sale. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹20,450. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the Samsung handset can come down to less than ₹15,000 inclusive of all the offers.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB) is up for grabs at ₹28,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the iQoo handset can come down to less than ₹10,000 inclusive of all the offers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹18,450. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and boasts a primary triple camera setup with 108MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

This smartphone (6GB, 128GB Storage) from Samsung is available at ₹14,990. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹14,050. It is powered by a Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor and boasts a primary triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor.

Redmi Note 12 5G

This smartphone (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) from Xiaomi is up for grabs at ₹17,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz. It boasts a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Astro

The Fire-Boltt Astro smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is priced at ₹2,499. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of ₹5000. The BT-calling watch features AI voice assistant, and boasts 110 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

boAt Xtend Pro

The boAt Xtend Pro smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon at the price of ₹2,798. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of ₹5000. The BT-calling watch features an AI voice assistant, more than 100 watch faces and boasts 700 sports modes. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch with 1.78-inch display is available on Amazon at the price of ₹3,299. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1250 on ICICI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction the minimum purchase value of ₹5000. The BT-calling watch features 60Hz refresh rate, instacharge, gesture control and boasts a functional 360 digital crown. It gets health tracking features like Spo2 and heart rate monitoring.

Smart TVs

Samsung (55 inches) Crystal 4K Series Ultra HD Smart LED TV is selling at 38% off and can be purchased at ₹42,990. The smart TV offers a refresh rate of 60Hz and boasts of 3 HDMI ports, and a USB port to connect hard drives or other USB devices. It is equipped with 20watt output and comes with Dolby Digital Plus.

OnePlus (55 inches) U Series 4K LED Smart Android TV is up for grabs at ₹40,999 on Amazon right now. The smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with 60 Hertz refresh rate and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. For audio, the TV comes with 30 watts speakers co-tuned with Dynaudio and Dolby Audio.

In the ongoing sale, Kodak (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is available with 41% off at a discounted price of ₹29,999. The smart TV boasts of a 30 watt audio output with Digital Dolby Plus Audio and DTS Tru Surround. It comes with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

ALT (65 inches) Bezelless 4K Ultra HD Smart Certified Android LED TV is selling with a discount of 57% in the ongoing Amazon sale. The smart TV can be purchased at ₹38,999 on Amazon right now. It has a 65-inch UHD screen with D LED and 178 Degree wide viewing angle. The device comes with 24 watts powerful stereo speakers with Dolby Audio.

Redmi (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹36,999 after 33% off. The smart TV has a 4K Ultra HD screen with 3840 x 2160 pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate and 178 Degree Viewing angle.

TWS earbuds

Oppo Enco Buds are available at ₹1,599. The earbuds offer 24 hours of claimed battery life.

Noise Buds VS104 earbuds are available at ₹1,298 and boast of 30 hours of playtime.

Boat Airdopes 121v2 are priced at ₹1,199 and are said to deliver a battery life of up to 14 hours.