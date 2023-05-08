Amazon Great Summer Sale ends today. Deals on smartphones, TVs, other gadgets you should not miss

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available during the sale at ₹56,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the OnePlus handset can come down to less than ₹40,000 inclusive of all the offers.