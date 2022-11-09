Amazon India and TVS Motors join hands to scale EV deployment1 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 04:36 PM IST
A fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from TVS Motor will be deployed for the e-commerce giant’s last-mile deliveries
New Delhi: Amazon India and TVS Motors Company on Wednesday announced their collaboration to strengthen electric mobility, electric infrastructure and connected services. A fleet of electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers from the automaker will be deployed for the e-commerce giant’s last-mile deliveries.