Amazon India calls Redseer report on festive season sales numbers as speculative

As per the Redseer report, Flipkart Group, including Myntra, Shopsy etc, maintains its leadership position, while Softbank-backed Meesho pipped Amazon to become the second-largest contributor in order volume.
E-commerce player Amazon India has called the report of Redseer Strategic Consulting on festive season sale numbers as "speculative which lacks transparency", while the consulting firm defended it as an independent research.
However, Amazon has claimed that said that the first 12 days of the Great Indian Festival received the highest ever orders.
"We cannot comment on speculative reports without robust and transparent methodology especially as these have not been shared with us. We witnessed the highest ever start to the event in the first 48 hours, with 8 times sales as compared to the average business days. This response is reflected across all categories and we have overall seen a substantial increase in visitors vs 2021," Amazon India spokesperson said.
Reacting to Amazon India's remark, Redseers said that the report is based on "an independent research and analysis" done every year.
"While we make efforts to reach out to all major players about this exercise as well as encourage them to engage, some of them have not responded while others have. We generally do not share the results with platforms who do not wish to engage or participate in our research or discussions," Redseer said.
Redseer reports estimates that e-commerce firms have registered a 27 per cent growth, clocking sales worth ₹40,000 crore, during the recently concluded seven-day festive season sale.
According to the report, Flipkart Group led the festive sale 1 with around 62 per cent share in terms of gross merchandise value (GMV) followed by Amazon with GMV of around 26 per cent.
The analysis was done of festive sale week 1, including sale events conducted by all online retail platforms between September 22 and 30, and for platforms that did not run a sale during any of these dates, the report considered business as usual order volumes.
"In terms of order volume, the Flipkart group leads the market with about 49 per cent share and Meesho ranks second with about 21 per cent order share," the report said.
The growth in sales was driven by sales of mobile phones.
"Mobile as a category continued to lead GMV (gross merchandise value) share, contributing to 41 per cent of the GMV, translating to 56,000 mobiles sold per hour. On the other hand, fashion contributed to 20 per cent of GMV, which grew 48 per cent Y-o-Y from last festive season," Redseer Strategy Consultants Associate Partner Sanjay Kothari said.
When compared to BAU (Business As Usual), mobile saw the highest growth at around 7 times while electronics and large appliances saw about 5 times growth, fashion at about 3 times growth, and other categories at close to 2 times growth. Flipkart Group maintains its leadership position, while Meesho is the second largest contributor in order volume, according to Redseer.
In terms of transacting shoppers, the number increased by 24 per cent Y-o-Y with around 65 per cent of shoppers coming from Tier 2 cities.
"A whopping 7.5-8 crore shoppers placed orders across all platforms in festive sale week 1. Tier 2 and beyond cities witnessed the highest Y-o-Y growth in online shoppers. Moreover, the spend per online shopper increased marginally by 3 per cent during the recently concluded festive week," Redseer said.
Meanwhile, the festive sale was offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. However, a large volume of orders led to many consumers either getting low quality items, delayed shipments, cancelled order or wrong orders. Amazon faced issue with sending a Noise watch in an Apple watch box, the amount of which was refunded to the customer after 9-10 days. Another such incident happened with Meesho, where a man from Bihar said that he ordered a drone but instead, he received kilos of potatoes. Flipkart also was heavily criticised on Twitter for cancelling orders, customers shared screenshots of their cancelled orders.
