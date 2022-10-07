Amazon India calls Redseer report on festive season sales numbers as speculative

Meanwhile, the festive sale was offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. However, a large volume of orders led to many consumers either getting low quality items, delayed shipments, cancelled order or wrong orders. Amazon faced issue with sending a Noise watch in an Apple watch box, the amount of which was refunded to the customer after 9-10 days. Another such incident happened with Meesho, where a man from Bihar said that he ordered a drone but instead, he received kilos of potatoes. Flipkart also was heavily criticised on Twitter for cancelling orders, customers shared screenshots of their cancelled orders.