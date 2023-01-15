Amazon India layoffs: IIT, NIT graduates with shorter stint laid off in latest round of job cuts5 min read . 10:00 PM IST
- IIT and NIT graduates who had 1 year or less time in the company were the latest to get laid off in latest round of job cuts.
The e-commerce giant Amazon in its latest round of mass layoffs will sack over 18,000 employees. CEO Andy Jassy in its latest blog shared on 4 January had said that over 18,000 employees globally will be impacted by layoffs and the company will start the communication process on 18 January. The layoffs in India have already started and as per reports over 1000 employees will be laid off in the country.
IIT and NIT graduates who had 1 year or less time in the company were laid off in the latest round of job cuts. As per their LinkedIn profiles, these four employees worked joined the company between November 2021 or July 2022.
Here are a few examples:
Harsh who is an IIT graduate from Mandi worked in Amazon as a Software Engineer. He was laid off after six months of joining. As per his profile, he had joined the company in July 2022.
Sharing on his official profile, he said, “Hi all, Never wanted to start my 2023 on this. But as a part of amazon layoffs, my job role got terminated recently. I graduated from IIT Mandi as BTech CSE major."
He said that he got to learn new skills and grow as a Software Enginee.
"Although my stay at Amazon was short, I am grateful for the opportunity I got to learn new skills and grow as a Software Engineer. In these 6 months, I worked on Java-based tech stack in fully AWS architecture while also getting hands on experience with ReactJS, AWS Lambda, EC2, VPC, API Gateway, workflow orchestrators and performance alarms, he wrote.
He said that he was a quick learner and was actively looking for opportunities in backend, frontend and full stack development.
“I am a quick learner and I have also worked in other stacks like nodejs, .NET, django, flask, tensorflow and pytorch for my projects."
“I am actively looking for a Job opportunity in full stack/ Backend/ Frontend Development. I'm ready to relocate and can join from February first week. If you come across an appropriate job opportunity, please let me know. Ready to have a chat if you have any advice as well," he added.
Another IIT graduate from Hyderabad, Aman Agarwal was impacted due to the recent layoff in the company. He joined Amazon in November 2021 and worked as a Sofware development engineer in Gurugaon. In his post, he said that he is actively looking for new opportunities in Software Development/backend/fullstack/frontend and can also join immediately.
NIT graduate Garima Singh was also laid off on 11 January. She was a graduate in Computer Science and Engineering from the National Institute of Technology, Patna. As per her profile, she worked as a part of Last Mile Organization in Amazon from July 2022 - January 2023 as full-time SDE-1. Prior to that, she worked as an SDE intern from January 2022 - June 2022 in the same team.
“I received my first-ever secret santa gift from Amazon on 11 Jan. Unfortunately, I am also impacted by the mass layoffs happening at Amazon currently for no fault of mine," she wrote.
“My short stint with Amazon has been a rollercoaster ride with great learnings and high set of contributions. For the last one year, I gained proficiency in AWS, React, Javascript, Java, Typescript and various concepts of system design. I consider myself a good problem-solver and a quick learner and would ramp up on a new tech stack pretty quickly," she wrote.
She too is looking for opportunities into Software Development/full stack/backend/frontend and can join from February 2023.
“Apart from the technical aspect, I have been into a lot of organizational work as well, developing many coding communities and clubs from scratch. Furthermore, I fit beautifully into the environment and add to the diversity of the team, and research has shown that diversity often makes for better, more successful teams," she wrote.
Another NIT graduate who saw a shorter stint in the company was Rajan Arora. Arora graduated from NIT Jalandar in June 2022. As per his LinkedIn profile, Arora worked as a part of Registration Fixed (Seller Central) Organization in Amazon from July 2022-January 2023 as full-time SDE-1 and from January 2022-June 2022 as an SDE Intern in the same team.
He added that his short stint in Amazon was a rollercoster ride with great learnings and high set of contributions.
“For the last one year, I gained proficiency in Spring, Javascript, Java, Typescript and various concepts of system design. I consider myself a good problem-solver which reflects in my coding profiles as well (Expert on codeforces Knight on Leetcode, and 5 star on codechef) and a quick learner and would ramp up on a new tech stack pretty quickly," he wrote in his post.
For his further opportunities, he wrote, “I am actively looking for my next opportunity in Software Development/full stack/backend/frontend and can join from immediately. My location preference is Delhi NCR but can relocate to wherever necessary."
Meanwhile, CEO Jassy had pointed out that owing to the over-hiring during the pandemic the situation has come to this and hence, they have to let go of thousands of employees. "This year's review has been more difficult given the uncertain economy and that we've hired rapidly over the last several years," the Amazon CEO noted in the official blogpost.
"We plan to eliminate just over 18,000 roles. Several teams are impacted; however, the majority of role eliminations are in our Amazon Stores and PXT organizations," Jassy had wrote.
However, the impacted employees will be given severance pay, health benefits, and other necessary support to impacted employees. "We are working to support those who are affected and are providing packages that include a separation payment, transitional health insurance benefits, and external job placement support," he had said.
The company had started its layoff process in November 2022 and had categorically mentioned that there would be more job cuts, roughly around 10,000, including in its retail division and human resources.
As per an India Today report, the layoffs have hit multiple departments operating from India, across offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and others. Loss-making teams are most impacted. Among the laid-off employees are both freshers and experienced employees.
As per an India Today report, the layoffs have hit multiple departments operating from India, across offices in Bengaluru, Gurugram, and others. Loss-making teams are most impacted. Among the laid-off employees are both freshers and experienced employees.