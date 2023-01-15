The e-commerce giant Amazon in its latest round of mass layoffs will sack over 18,000 employees. CEO Andy Jassy in its latest blog shared on 4 January had said that over 18,000 employees globally will be impacted by layoffs and the company will start the communication process on 18 January. The layoffs in India have already started and as per reports over 1000 employees will be laid off in the country.

