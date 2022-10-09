Amazon India to gets approval by Delhi govt to operate 24/7 in New Delhi

Amazon India to gets approval by Delhi govt to operate 24/7 in New Delhi2 min read . 08:07 PM IST
- The application regarding this was submitted issue by the company around three years back.
E-commerce leader Amazon India is among 314 applicants that have been granted approval to operate 24/7 in New Delhi and a notification to this effect will be issued within a week, an official from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor office said on October 9.
E-commerce leader Amazon India is among 314 applicants that have been granted approval to operate 24/7 in New Delhi and a notification to this effect will be issued within a week, an official from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor office said on October 9.
The application regarding this was submitted issue by the company around three years back.
The application regarding this was submitted issue by the company around three years back.
"Amazon India is one of the applicants whose application has been approved to operate and carry on with their business on a 24/7 basis in the national capital," the official said.
"Amazon India is one of the applicants whose application has been approved to operate and carry on with their business on a 24/7 basis in the national capital," the official said.
With this approval, Amazon's products can be delivered round-the-clock in New Delhi.
With this approval, Amazon's products can be delivered round-the-clock in New Delhi.
According to officials, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that a notification to this effect be issued within seven days.
According to officials, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed that a notification to this effect be issued within seven days.
The LG has ordered that such applications be disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.
The LG has ordered that such applications be disposed of within a strict timeline to foster an investor and business-friendly environment in Delhi.
"Starting next week, over 300 establishments ranging from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services, apart from KPOs and BPOs will be able to operate and carry on with their business on a 24X7 basis in the national capital," one of the officials said.
"Starting next week, over 300 establishments ranging from hotels, restaurants, eateries to online delivery services of food, medicines, logistics and other essential commodities, transport and travel services, apart from KPOs and BPOs will be able to operate and carry on with their business on a 24X7 basis in the national capital," one of the officials said.
The decision has been made providing exemption under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954. It is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and a favourable business environment in the city.
The decision has been made providing exemption under Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954. It is expected to boost employment generation and promote a positive and a favourable business environment in the city.
The LG has also directed the Labour department to ensure that delays do not occur in future and a mechanism be developed for transparent and effective monitoring with reasons of pendency to be ascertained in disposal of applications related to ease of doing business, they added.
The LG has also directed the Labour department to ensure that delays do not occur in future and a mechanism be developed for transparent and effective monitoring with reasons of pendency to be ascertained in disposal of applications related to ease of doing business, they added.
With PTI inputs.
With PTI inputs.