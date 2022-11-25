Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from 29 December: Report

Amazon India to shut food-delivery business from 29 December: Report

1 min read . 08:57 PM ISTReuters
Amazon Inc will shut its food-delivery business in India from Dec. 29, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing a communication by the company to its restaurant partners.

Amazon Inc will shut its food-delivery business in India from Dec. 29, the Economic Times reported on Friday, citing a communication by the company to its restaurant partners.

