Ahead of festive season, Amazon.com Inc's Indian arm on Monday announced that it will halve the fee for new sellers on its platform. According to the ecommerce giant, all new sellers registering on Amazon.in between 28 August and 26 October, and launching within 90 days, can avail a 50% waiver on the amount they pay to sell their products through the website.

"We have over a million sellers from India who will have the opportunity to showcase their products to customers across the country during the festive season," said Vivek Somareddy, Director Fulfillment Channels at Amazon India.

Amazon's "Great Indian Festival," the company's annual festive season sale, kicks off on 23 September. Amazon and its Walmart Inc.-backed local rival Flipkart Internet offer deep discounts on everything from clothes to smartphones and home appliances ahead of the Hindu festivals Dussehra and Diwali.

Amazon has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners can get up to a 10% instant discount by using the SBI credit card and debit cards. People shopping for the first time from this platform would receive a flat 10% cashback. It is likely that prime members can get early access to deals and discounts available during the sale.

According to the online shopping website, there will also be special discounts on mobile phone accessories, electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartwatches and home appliances including smart Tvs. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will also offer Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices with great offers and discounts. Further, there are multiple Alexa smart home combo offers.

Last year, Amazon announced a $250 million venture fund for India, focused on bringing the country's small businesses online, after it came under fire from local retailers.

Many Indian retailers have long alleged that e-commerce giants like Amazon and Flipkart flout federal regulations and that their business practices hurt small traders. The companies have denied all allegations.