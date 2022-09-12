Amazon India waives the fee for new sellers. Details here

Ahead of festive season, Amazon.com Inc's Indian arm on Monday announced that it will halve the fee for new sellers on its platform. According to the ecommerce giant, all new sellers registering on Amazon.in between 28 August and 26 October, and launching within 90 days, can avail a 50% waiver on the amount they pay to sell their products through the website.

