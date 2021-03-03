Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Amazon issues rare apology after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs
Amazon Prime Video

Amazon issues rare apology after complaints that series hurt Hindu beliefs

2 min read . 07:35 AM IST Reuters

The company on Tuesday said it deeply regrets viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable

Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs.

Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video streaming service on Tuesday issued a rare apology to its Indian viewers for some scenes in its original political drama series "Tandav", which allegedly offended Hindu religious beliefs.

"Tandav", a Hindi word meaning "fury", stars top Bollywood actors. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Oil steadies near $60 with OPEC+ poised to relax supply curbs

2 min read . 07:32 AM IST

Flights from Ayodhya international airport expected to start early next year

2 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Naveen Patnaik sanctions scholarship of 101 cr for SC, ST students in Odisha

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

US will have enough vaccine for every adult by May end: Biden

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST

"Tandav", a Hindi word meaning "fury", stars top Bollywood actors. In several states it has faced police complaints and court cases alleging the show had depicted Hindu gods and goddesses in a derogatory manner, and offended religious beliefs. Lawmakers from India's ruling nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party have also criticised it.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Oil steadies near $60 with OPEC+ poised to relax supply curbs

2 min read . 07:32 AM IST

Flights from Ayodhya international airport expected to start early next year

2 min read . 07:31 AM IST

Naveen Patnaik sanctions scholarship of 101 cr for SC, ST students in Odisha

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

US will have enough vaccine for every adult by May end: Biden

1 min read . 06:50 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Also Read | How citizen data led India’s Covid battle

In a statement titled "Amazon Prime Video Apologizes", the company on Tuesday said it deeply regrets viewers considered certain scenes to be objectionable.

Amazon apologizes "unconditionally to anyone who felt hurt," it said, adding that it will continue to develop content while respecting the diversity of audiences' culture and beliefs.

The "Tandav" controversy escalated last week when police in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh questioned one of Amazon's top executives for hours in one case filed against the show.

Asked about the company apology, a senior state police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said authorities would continue investigating the matter.

Shows on streaming platforms such as Netflix Inc and Amazon Prime have often faced complaints in India for obscenity or offending beliefs, but the latest controversy involving the Amazon show “Tandav" is among the highest-profile cases.

TRENDING STORIES See All

An Indian media and entertainment industry executive said Amazon's apology was unprecedented and showed that big US conglomerates can capitulate to political or cultural demands. The executive spoke on condition of anonymity.

In January 2020, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos attended a Prime Video event in Mumbai with Bollywood stars and announced it would double down on its investments. He said Prime Video was doing well globally "but nowhere it's doing better than India".

India is a critical growth market for Amazon, where it has committed investments of $6.5 billion, with interests in e-commerce, video streaming, cloud computing and other areas.

Amazon is currently also facing calls for a ban after Reuters last month reported the US firm had for years given preferential treatment to a small group of sellers on its India website and used them to circumvent the country's strict foreign investment regulations.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.