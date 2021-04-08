Amazon moves Supreme Court against Delhi HC's order on Future-RIL deal

MUMBAI: US-based e-commerce giant Amazon has moved the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court’s division bench order that allowed Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group to proceed with its ₹24,713 crore asset sale deal with Reliance Industries Ltd.

In its petition, Amazon has termed the high court’s 22 March division bench order as “illegal", “random", inequitable and unfair, while asking the apex court to grant a stay on the order to prevent Amazon from suffering an “irreparable" damage in its business in India.

Mint has reviewed a copy of the special leave petition.

“The (Future) group had earlier unequivocally stated that they will continue to take steps to complete the impugned transaction (the Rs. 24,713 crore deal with RIL). The greater the progress made towards the completion of the impugned transaction, the harder it will be to unravel it. Over time, the interests of additional third parties may also become entwined with the impugned transaction and be subsequently compromised. Further, irreparable harm will be caused to the petitioner (Amazon)," said the Amazon petition filed on Wednesday evening.

On 22 March, a division bench of the Delhi high court granted Biyani a reprieve from a 18 March single-judge bench's order that froze his assets and restrained the group, he founded, from taking any steps to sell its assets to Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani’s RIL.

On 18 March, Delhi high court’s justice J.R. Midha imposed a monetary penalty on Future Group for breaching an arbitration order passed by the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) in October, which has restrained Future Group from taking any step towards the deal with RIL. The court had also ordered the attachment of Biyani’s assets and served a show-cause on the group for possible detention of Biyani.

Since the division bench had stayed the single judge’s order, Future Group need not comply with the justice Midha’s directions and can proceed with its deal with Reliance Industries.

Future Coupons Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Future Enterprises Ltd, the listed flagship of Future Group, had sold a 49% stake to Amazon in August 2019 on the condition that Future Group could not forge any alliance with Reliance Industries and 29 other entities without obtaining prior consent from Amazon.

In an interim order following another leave petition filed by Amazon earlier, the Supreme Court on 22 February had directed NCLT not to give its final approval on a scheme of amalgamation (a part of the deal with RIL) until the Supreme Court spells out its final verdict.

In its latest petition, Amazon said the division bench does not have the authority to stay the 18 March single-judge’s order and pass another order in the matter until the Supreme Court gives its final order.

“Given that this Supreme Court is already seized of the matter, particularly with respect to maintainability of an appeal against an order passed under Section 17(2) of the Act, judicial propriety demanded that the division bench should have stayed its hands, and not passed any further orders in the matter," says Amazon’s latest petition.

Interestingly, the same argument was produced by senior advocate Iqbal Chagla, appearing on behalf of the Biyanis in March. “Propriety demanded that since the Supreme Court was seized of the matter, the learned single judge (Midha) ought not to have passed such an order, especially when the division bench had stayed the earlier order. On this ground alone, the order dated 18 March 2021 should be stayed," Chagla had argued before the division bench.

Amazon said if the single judge’s order is interfered with, it will reduce the SIAC order to merely a “paper order".

“The important question of law which arises is whether or not an order passed by a validly appointed EA ought to be recognised and enforced under Section 17(2) of the Act. This aspect of the matter has wide ramifications far beyond the present SLP and impacts the desirability of India as an arbitration-friendly jurisdiction," said Amazon, which is competing against rivals including Walmart-led Flipkart and Reliance Industries for gaining a beachhead in India’s burgeoning retail e-commerce space.

According to Investindia, a central government portal, India ranked second in Global Retail Development Index (GRDI) in 2019.

Retail is India's largest industry, currently accounting for over 10% of the country's GDP and 8% of total employment.

“India ranks among the best countries to invest in retail space. Factors that make India so attractive include the second largest population in the world, a middle class of 600 million people, increasing urbanisation, rising household incomes, connected rural consumers and increasing consumer spending," says Investindia, adding that India’s retail market is estimated to reach $1.75 trillion by 2026, from $0.79 trillion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9-11%.

On the other hand, the Indian e-commerce industry is expected to cross $200 billion mark by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 30%, and have a market penetration of 12% compared to 2% currently.

Amazon said in its latest petition that the division bench’s order fails on account of equity as well balance of convenience since the order dated 18 March passed by the single judge upholds the validity of the SIAC order as per Indian laws and enforces the protection granted to Amazon till the matter is decided by the fully constituted arbitral tribunal of SIAC.

The single judge bench order had noted that Future Group had acted in egregious breach of their obligations without justification, said Amazon in its petition while asking the Supreme Court to grant a special leave against the division bench’s order and stay it as an interim relief for Amazon until the apex court decides in the matter.

Amazon’s key objective is to prevent its rival RIL from gaining any edge in the retail battle by acquiring Future Group, which owns over 1500 Big Bazaar and "fbb" stores in India. If the RIL-Future deal goes through, Amazon may lose its edge as it may not be able to serve its customers in the online retail space with the same ease and delivery speed as it was able to after entering into the 2019 agreement with Future Coupons.

The number of households carrying out online transactions in India is estimated to grow from 154 million in 2020 to 233 million in 2025.

