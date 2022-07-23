Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Apple iPhone, iPad, watch and more get big price cuts; check details

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Apple iPhone, iPad, watch and more get big price cuts; check details

A customers holds green colour Apple iPhone 13 pro. REUTERS/Mike Segar
1 min read . 07:36 PM ISTLivemint

The e-commerce website is offering huge discounts on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Se, iPad Air and others from July 23-24.

Good news for Apple fans. Those seeking to buy iPhone, iPad, watch and others gadgets at huge discounts, should visit the e-commerce Amazon as its Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is live and check out the lucrative offers.

The e-commerce website is offering huge discounts on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Se, iPad Air and others from July 23-24.

ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best deals on Apple iPhone 13. Details here

Here are some offers on gadgets:

1) 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1: Equipped with M1 chip, 13.3 inch display, 8 GB RAM and 512 SSD storage, this device is available for Prime members at a discount of 17 per cent for 97,990. Bank offers are also being available for this gadget.

2) Apple iPad Air: The second gadget by Apple empowered by M1 chip and having 10.9 inch display with 256 GB storage capacity can be purchased from Amazon at a discount of 3 per cent for 66,999. Bank loans are also available on this gadget.

3) Apple Watch SE: The Apple Watch is available for 26,990 at a discount of 10 per cent on Amazon Prime.

4) Apple iPhone 13: The most sought smartphone's 128GB variant is available for Prime members at 66,900, which is 16 per cent lower than the market price. Option of exchange can provide an added discount of up to 13,500, but there is no bank offer available on this gadget.

5) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: The Apple AirPods 2nd Generation can be purchased for 8,999 and on this device, bank are providing offers.

It is advised that customers willing to buying these gadgets to check the terms and conditions available on the Amazon website.

