Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Apple iPhone, iPad, watch and more get big price cuts; check details1 min read . 07:36 PM IST
The e-commerce website is offering huge discounts on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Se, iPad Air and others from July 23-24.
Good news for Apple fans. Those seeking to buy iPhone, iPad, watch and others gadgets at huge discounts, should visit the e-commerce Amazon as its Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is live and check out the lucrative offers.
The e-commerce website is offering huge discounts on iPhone 13, Apple Watch Se, iPad Air and others from July 23-24.
ALSO READ: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Best deals on Apple iPhone 13. Details here
1) 2020 Apple MacBook Air M1: Equipped with M1 chip, 13.3 inch display, 8 GB RAM and 512 SSD storage, this device is available for Prime members at a discount of 17 per cent for ₹97,990. Bank offers are also being available for this gadget.
2) Apple iPad Air: The second gadget by Apple empowered by M1 chip and having 10.9 inch display with 256 GB storage capacity can be purchased from Amazon at a discount of 3 per cent for ₹66,999. Bank loans are also available on this gadget.
3) Apple Watch SE: The Apple Watch is available for ₹26,990 at a discount of 10 per cent on Amazon Prime.
4) Apple iPhone 13: The most sought smartphone's 128GB variant is available for Prime members at ₹66,900, which is 16 per cent lower than the market price. Option of exchange can provide an added discount of up to ₹13,500, but there is no bank offer available on this gadget.
5) Apple AirPods 2nd Generation: The Apple AirPods 2nd Generation can be purchased for ₹8,999 and on this device, bank are providing offers.
It is advised that customers willing to buying these gadgets to check the terms and conditions available on the Amazon website.
