Amazon Prime Day sale: Amazon India is set to launch Prime Day sale on July 26 (Monday) and July 27 (Tuesday), the e-commerce website said on Thursday.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will start at midnight on July 26 and will deliver “best deals and savings" across multiple categories.

"Get ready to dive into the ocean of great deals, blockbuster entertainment, and new launches this Amazon Prime Day on 26th and 27th July," Amazon India announced on Twitter.

Amazon India had paused the sale event in May due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here's what to expect in the two-day Amazon Prime Day sale:

The Prime customers will get up to 50% off on its in-house Alexa-enabled devices, Kindle, and Fire TV.

Some speculations are that the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will also be available with sale deals.

Besides, Amazon's customers will also get access to combo deals such as an Alexa-enabled bulb and speaker with a temporary price cut.

The Amazon Prime Day sale will witness the launch of “over 300 new products" from top-selling brands such as Intel, boAt, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, Samsung, Cadbury, and many more.

For its Prime Video service, Amazon Prime members will enjoy the world premiere of highly anticipated movies like Farhan Akhtar's Toofan (Hindi), Malayalam film Malik, Tamil film Parambarai, and Kannada film Ikkat.

The Prime Day entertainment line-up will further mark the launch of season 2 of the popular Amazon Original series – Hostel Daze on July 23.

Besides, there will be 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card, credit card and EMI.

Amazon Prime membership is available at ₹999 per year or ₹329 for three months.

