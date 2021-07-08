The Amazon Prime Day sale will witness the launch of “over 300 new products" from top-selling brands such as Intel, boAt, MyGlamm, Mamaearth, Samsung, Cadbury, and many more.
For its Prime Video service, Amazon Prime members will enjoy the world premiere of highly anticipated movies like Farhan Akhtar's Toofan (Hindi), Malayalam film Malik, Tamil film Parambarai, and Kannada film Ikkat.
The Prime Day entertainment line-up will further mark the launch of season 2 of the popular Amazon Original series – Hostel Daze on July 23.
Besides, there will be 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank debit card, credit card and EMI.
Amazon Prime membership is available at ₹999 per year or ₹329 for three months.
