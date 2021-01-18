Amazon Prime's 'Tandav' team apologizes as controversies hit hard

To be sure, Tandav is the first web original to come under the scanner since OTT (over-the-top) streaming content was officially brought under the ambit of the I&B ministry this November though there are no guidelines on regulation of web content yet. Earlier, Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb was forced to change its title to Laxmii after protests by Hindu groups while Tamil film Soorarai Pottru and Karan Johar’s Gunjan Saxena- Kargil Girl both ran into trouble with the Indian Air Force. A member of Shiv Sena’s IT cell had also filed a case against Netflix India for globally defaming Hindus through original shows like Laila, Ghoul, Sacred Games and Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act.