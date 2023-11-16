comScore
Amazon Prime Video expands sports offering with FanCode

 Lata Jha

Through its partnerships with sports leagues and organisations, FanCode brings with it more than 15 sports including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball and horse-racing

In 2021 Amazon Prime Video became a content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels, which bring other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms to its app and website

Amazon Prime Video has expanded its sports programming with the launch of FanCode on Prime Video Channels, its content aggregator. Through its partnerships with sports leagues and organisations, FanCode brings more than 15 sports including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball and horse racing to sports fans in India. Prime members can now buy an annual add-on subscription to FanCode for 249.

In 2021 Amazon Prime Video became a content aggregator in India with the launch of Prime Video Channels, which bring other subscription-driven video-on-demand platforms to its app and website. Prime Video customers can access streaming services such as Discovery+, Lionsgate Play, Docubay, Eros Now, MUBI, Hoichoi, Manorama Max, and Shorts TV with add-on subscriptions.

FanCode has exclusive partnerships with ICC Pathways, Cricket West Indies, EFL, CONMEBOL, Volleyball World, FIBA and others. Subscribers can watch tournaments such as the Carabao Cup, Women’s Big Bash League, Fifa U17 World Cup, Barclays Women’s Super League, AFC Champions League, AFC Cup, and Yuva Kabaddi, among others. Subscribers will also get access to the Super Smash League and England's tour of the West Indies later this year.

“The addition of FanCode to Prime Video Channels allows us to offer a comprehensive bouquet of entertainment, from international and local-language content to kids-focused shows and now live sports," said Vivek Srivastava, head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India.

In the four years since its launch, FanCode has streamed more than 45,000 hours of live sports content. “FanCode wants to reach every sports fan across the country and this association with Prime Video is a step in that direction. The fact that FanCode will be the first sports platform on the service makes the collaboration even more special," said Yannick Colaco, co-founder, FanCode.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lata Jha
Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Updated: 16 Nov 2023, 03:00 PM IST
