Amazon Prime Video expands sports offering with FanCode
Amazon Prime Video has expanded its sports programming with the launch of FanCode on Prime Video Channels, its content aggregator. Through its partnerships with sports leagues and organisations, FanCode brings more than 15 sports including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball and horse racing to sports fans in India. Prime members can now buy an annual add-on subscription to FanCode for ₹249.