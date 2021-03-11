OPEN APP
Amazon Prime Video picks up Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' for direct release

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has continued its acquisition of Bollywood films for direct-to-digital release with Farhan Akhtar’s sports drama Toofan, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Though trade experts say the resumption of Bollywood films in theatres will gradually mean an end to the aggressive turn video streaming platforms had taken to acquire films for direct digital premieres, some producers are taking the OTT route for finished projects that may not find adequate showcasing in the near future.

Also Read | Dissecting Ola’s audacious electric dreams

Parineeti Chopra-starrer The Girl On The Train premiered on Netflix last month. The service has also grabbed Kartik Aaryan’s Dhamaka and Taapsee Pannu’s Haseen Dilruba.

Trade analysts and entertainment industry experts said digital has emerged stronger than ever before during the pandemic and is unlikely to go away any time soon, despite theatre owners urging filmmakers to release films for big screens to help in the recovery of the industry.

“Medium- and small-budget films will always have that option now to go directly to a streaming platform whereas the big films that need theatrical validation to fully recoup their investments will obviously not see OTT as a viable strategy," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said in an earlier interview to Mint.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, sports drama ’83 and Salman Khan’s Radhe are preparing for theatrical releases. So will other big-ticket movies, but smaller titles will be as important for OTT players as their own originals, Johar added.

Further, the economics make sense. For second-rung stars, producers may not see sense in spending an additional 8-10 crore for publicity and advertising on a film made on a budget of 15 crore when a streaming platform is ready to cough up around 20 crore with no distribution or marketing costs. It helps to keep the business cycle going when a production house has bigger films in the pipeline that it has to fund, trade experts say.

