New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video has ramped up its comedy slate with the second season of series, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, that will start streaming from March 26.

The show has been created by and stars stand-up comic Zakir Khan. It's directed by Shashant Shah and produced by Only Much Louder (OML) Entertainment.

Also Read | Vaccine utilization rates lower in states witnessing second wave

Amazon believes comedy offerings make for one of the most watched genres on the platform. In 2019, the company had said that the first season of its talent hunt show Comicstaan was among the most watched shows on the platform and since its launch in July 2018, more than 25% customers had started watching comedy on the platform. Amazon has received positive feedback on stand-up specials like Kenny Sebastian’s Don't be that guy and Zakir Khan’s Haq se Single, besides Rahul Subramaniam’s Kal Main Udega, and Sorabh Pant’s Make India Great Again.

“At Amazon Prime Video, it is our endeavour to bring to our customers the best in comedy and serve them with the perfect dose of laughter. We have a long-standing partnership with OML and together we are committed to presenting some engaging and interesting comedy formats to our audiences," Vijay Subramaniam, director and head, content, Amazon Prime Video said in a statement adding that audiences love Khan’s sincere and distinct brand of humour. “Viewers across the world have showered immense love on the first season of the show," he added.

Dhruv Sheth, chief operating officer, OML Entertainment said Amazon has been a brilliant platform for home-grown comedy, expanding its reach across the globe.

The platform that has been courting controversy for recent web shows like Tandav and Mirzapur 2, has just forayed into film production and is also expanding its slate across multiple Indian languages. It has released Putham Pudhu Kaalai, a Tamil anthology of five short films with Rajiv Menon, Suhasini Mani Ratnam, and Karthik Subbaraj.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via