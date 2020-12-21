Amazon's arbitrary policies to dominate India's retail trade should end: CAIT

The "manipulative, coercive, arbitrary and dictatorial policies of Amazon" to control and dominate the retail trade of India through e-commerce should come to an end now. "The findings by the High Court that Amazon has violated provisions of the FEMA rules vindicate CAIT's consistent efforts to highlight the habitual violations of those rules by major e-commerce players like Amazon," the statement claimed. In August 2019, Amazon bought 49 per cent stake in one of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's unlisted -- Future Copouns Ltd (FCL) -- with the right to buy into the listed flagship FRL after a few years, if the government were to undo its bar on foreign ownership of multi-brand retailers.